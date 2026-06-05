Inside U.S. CLO Markets: Strong Start, Emerging Risks

The U.S. CLO market has kicked off 2026 on a strong note, though issuance remains uneven amid macro headwinds and growing concerns around AI-driven disruption in the software sector. At the same time, expanding middle market CLOs and sustained global investor participation, particularly from Japan, are reshaping market dynamics. Watch to explore the key trends influencing risk and explore our latest insights: https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/research/sectors/structured-finance