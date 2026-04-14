S&P Global Ratings at India's Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City)

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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
14 Apr, 2026
In 2025, S&P Global Ratings established presence at India’s Gujarat International Finance Tec‑City (GIFT City), marking an important milestone in our long‑standing commitment to India. Since then, S&P Global Ratings has been engaging with issuers, investors, regulators, and market participants - bringing actionable, data-backed and forward-looking perspectives on India. From contributing to key industry forums to supporting landmark transactions, we are committed to be a trusted partner in the development of India’s capital markets.