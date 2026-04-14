Australia’s Securitization Market: Strong Fundamentals, Expanding Frontiers

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
9 Apr, 2026
Stable collateral performance, favorable economic conditions, and an expanded investor base are setting the stage for healthy activity this year. Increasing competition is expected to drive product innovation, with growing interest in securitizing products.