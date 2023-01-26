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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
26 Jan, 2023
Our hosts Tom Schopflocher and James Manzi get together to discuss our 2023 global structured finance outlook. Global structured finance issuance fell about 29% in 2022, and the declines were generally uniform in the largest global markets as high inflation, volatile interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty kept issuers on the sidelines. We expect these conditions to continue to hamper issuance. Our 2023 global issuance forecast is down about 7% year-over-year.
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Global Structured Finance 2023 Outlook
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European Structured Finance Outlook 2023: Close To The Edge
China Structured Finance Outlook 2023: Issuance Likely To Slowly Stir