Our host, Tom Schopflocher, is joined by Hong Kong-based lead analyst Andrea Lin to discuss our 2023 securitization outlook for China. We begin by recapping the broad Structured Finance issuance trends we are seeing in China and what’s driving them. We then go into detail on issuance trends in specific asset classes, such as RMBS, auto ABS, and consumer loan ABS.



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