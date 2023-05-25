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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
25 May, 2023
We're joined by credit analysts Andrew South and Casper Andersen to discuss covered bonds in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. Sweden has been experiencing rapidly rising consumer prices at a rate not seen in decades. Norway and Finland have been facing rising interest rates, which has had a dampening effect on property price. We talk about how the covered bond markets in all three jurisdictions have been faring under these conditions.
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