We're joined by credit analysts Dev Vithani, Joshua Saunders, and Maxime Pontois to discuss some of the alternative financing arrangements that are on an uptick in the asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) sectors in U.S. and EMEA and how they support issuance growth. We also discuss the impact of the recent events in the banking sector on the U.S. and EMEA ABCP markets. And finally, we go into our expectations for global issuance totals for this year.