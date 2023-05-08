The recent India Credit Spotlight 2025, co-hosted by S&P Global Ratings and Crisil Ratings, brought together eminent guest speakers, panelists, and industry leaders to share insights on India’s evolving credit and economic landscape. From macroeconomic resilience to the rise of alternative financing, discussions highlighted India’s growing depth and dynamism as it continues to build a stronger, more diversified financial landscape.



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