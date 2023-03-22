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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
22 Mar, 2023
Series 5, Episode 2:
In this episode Hina Shoeb & Sandeep Chana spoke with Lukas Brockmann about PortaVentura’s amend and extend deal and S&P Global Ratings’ rationale for considering it as opportunistic. The theme park operator International Park Holdings (PortaVentura) extended maturity and upsized its deal while meeting ongoing leisure demands.
This is S&P Global Ratings' only cross sector podcast, providing market participants with advanced analytical insights into Leveraged Finance deals overlaying CLOs. We highlight the key features we’re seeing in corporate credits, leveraged loans, and sectors that CLOs are most exposed to.
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