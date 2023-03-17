We're joined by Mathias Herzog to discuss how the risk for the commercial real estate (CRE) loans we monitor in European CMBS has shifted to refinancing risk from term risk due to rising interest rates. We touch on default and refinancing risk on some of the loans in our surveillance book that are about to mature, as well as what would happen if a loan defaulted. We also break down the performance outlook of European CMBS deals by sectors.

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European CMBS Faces Crunch Time With Loan Maturities Amid Higher Interest Rates