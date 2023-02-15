Series 5, Episode 1:

We are happy to be back with a new series of the Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered podcast. In this episode your regular hosts Hina Shoeb & Sandeep Chana talk with Raquel Delgado Galicia about Nord Anglia's (Bach Finance) refinancing on strong footing thanks to improved performance, reduced leverage, & expected organic growth and the credit factors behind the upgrade to 'B'.



Related Research:

The below links are accessible to RatingsDirect subscribers, if you do not have an account please use our Find A Rating feature.

Nord Anglia Education (Bach Finance Ltd.) Upgraded To 'B' On Improved Performance; Outlook Stable