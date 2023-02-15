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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
15 Feb, 2023
Series 5, Episode 1:
We are happy to be back with a new series of the Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered podcast. In this episode your regular hosts Hina Shoeb & Sandeep Chana talk with Raquel Delgado Galicia about Nord Anglia's (Bach Finance) refinancing on strong footing thanks to improved performance, reduced leverage, & expected organic growth and the credit factors behind the upgrade to 'B'.
Related Research:
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Nord Anglia Education (Bach Finance Ltd.) Upgraded To 'B' On Improved Performance; Outlook Stable
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