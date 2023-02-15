15 Feb, 2023

Listen: Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: Nord Anglia's (Bach Finance) Refinancing

Featuring Hina Shoeb and Sandeep Chana

Series 5, Episode 1:
We are happy to be back with a new series of the Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered podcast.  In this episode your regular hosts Hina Shoeb & Sandeep Chana talk with Raquel Delgado Galicia about Nord Anglia's (Bach Finance) refinancing on strong footing thanks to improved performance, reduced leverage, & expected organic growth and the credit factors behind the upgrade to 'B'.

Related Research: 
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Nord Anglia Education (Bach Finance Ltd.) Upgraded To 'B' On Improved Performance; Outlook Stable