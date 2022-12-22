Expanding on our covered bond market coverage, Casper Andersen joins us to provide some insights into the Danish and German markets, which are the largest and second-largest in Europe, respectively. We give an overview of each market's adopted legal frameworks, key characteristics, and collateral securing their covered pools. We also discuss how inflation and mortgage markets affect these covered bond markets.

Related Articles:

Danish Covered Bond Market Insights 2022

German Covered Bond Market Insights 2022