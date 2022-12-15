We’re joined by Structured Finance analyst Christine Dalton, who gives her insights into the overall U.S. whole business securitization (WBS) sector, and by Corporates analyst Sarah Wyeth, who goes in depth on quick-service restaurants (which make up approximately 75% of our outstanding rated WBS transactions). We discuss some notable trends and potential credit events that we’re monitoring in the WBS sector currently and for the upcoming year.



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U.S. Corporate Securitization Newsletter December 2022