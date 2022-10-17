We’re joined by nontraditional ABS Analysts Deborah Newman and Rajesh Subramanian, as well Kapil Jain from Structured Finance Methodologies, who discuss our request for comment (RFC) for proposed updates to our global aircraft ABS criteria. We review some of the proposed changes, the implications in terms of ratings impact, and the next steps in the process.



Related Article: Request For Comment - Global Aircraft ABS: Methodology And Assumptions