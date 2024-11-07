Series 6, Episode 7: Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: Story Behind Cerba-Chrome Holdco SAS

Hina and Sandeep discuss Cerba with Remi Bringuier, discussing our current expectations for the company's performance and the areas we are closely monitoring.



Our aim is to provide market participants with further advanced analytical insight into Corporate Credits, CLOs and Leveraged Finance deals, with S&P Global Ratings regular podcast, based on key features we’re seeing in corporate credits and sectors that CLOs are exposed to.



