Series 6, Episode 6: What’s new for CLOs?

After the summer break, Hina and Sandeep are joined by John Finn to discuss our recent Structured Finance conference, new features in CLO documentation, recent CLO performance, and future challenges faced by the market.



Our aim is to provide market participants with further advanced analytical insight into Corporate Credits, CLOs and Leveraged Finance deals, with S&P Global Ratings regular podcast, based on key features we’re seeing in corporate credits and sectors that CLOs are exposed to.



