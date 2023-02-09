Our host, Tom Schopflocher, is joined by U.S. RMBS Sector Lead Jeremy Schneider to discuss our 2023 U.S. residential mortgage and housing outlook. With the U.S. housing and mortgage market slowdowns expected to continue in 2023, we dig into some historical perspectives that are comparable to our current economic situation for clues on how home prices may behave this year at the national and regional levels. We also discuss our issuance forecasts by subsector, our view of collateral performance, and our views on what support for investment properties might look like in the coming year, among other credit themes.



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2023 U.S. Residential Mortgage And Housing Outlook: Navigaing A Softening Market