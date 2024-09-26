Webinar

Can REITs Weather The Uncertainty? A Resilience Check For 2026

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Summary

 

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, June 25, where they will discuss trends and the outlook for Asia-Pacific (APAC) REITs and landlords. 

Key discussion topics include:

  • How are REITs performing across each region and sector?
  • What are the threats to an ongoing recovery?
  • Outcomes of our recent portfolio review
  • Which sectors are more susceptible to energy shocks?


Speakers:
Aldrin Ang, Director, Corporate Ratings
Hiroyuki Nishikawa, Director, Corporate Ratings
Fan Gao, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Fiona Chen, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:
Simon Wong, Director, Corporate Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.

This webinar is free of charge.

Register Now

Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.