Can REITs Weather The Uncertainty? A Resilience Check For 2026

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, June 25, where they will discuss trends and the outlook for Asia-Pacific (APAC) REITs and landlords.



Key discussion topics include:

How are REITs performing across each region and sector?

What are the threats to an ongoing recovery?

Outcomes of our recent portfolio review

Which sectors are more susceptible to energy shocks?



Speakers:

Aldrin Ang, Director, Corporate Ratings

Hiroyuki Nishikawa, Director, Corporate Ratings

Fan Gao, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Fiona Chen, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Simon Wong, Director, Corporate Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.