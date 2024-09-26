Can REITs Weather The Uncertainty? A Resilience Check For 2026

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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Webinar
Live Webinar
Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, June 25, where they will discuss trends and the outlook for Asia-Pacific (APAC) REITs and landlords.
Key discussion topics include:
Speakers:
Aldrin Ang, Director, Corporate Ratings
Hiroyuki Nishikawa, Director, Corporate Ratings
Fan Gao, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Fiona Chen, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Simon Wong, Director, Corporate Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.