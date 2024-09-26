Vedanta Resources Upgraded To 'BB' On Improving Operating Performance And Liquidity; Outlook Stable

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for a live and interactive webinar on Monday, May 18, where they will discuss the rationale behind the 'BB' rating on Vedanta Resources.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Anshuman Bharati, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Neel Gopalakrishnan, Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Minh Hoang, Director, Corporate Ratings
You can submit your questions in advance while registering for the event. Our speakers will do their best to address as many questions as possible during the webinar.
We look forward to you joining us.
This webinar is free of charge.