Webinar

Vedanta Resources Upgraded To 'BB' On Improving Operating Performance And Liquidity; Outlook Stable

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Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for a live and interactive webinar on Monday, May 18, where they will discuss the rationale behind the 'BB' rating on Vedanta Resources.

Key discussion points:

  • What’s behind the step-change in Vedanta’s credit profile?
  • Recent developments on Vedanta's liquidity and refinancing
  • Our view about Vedanta's operating outlook and key watchpoints

Speakers:
Anshuman Bharati, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Neel Gopalakrishnan, Director, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:
Minh Hoang, Director, Corporate Ratings

You can submit your questions in advance while registering for the event. Our speakers will do their best to address as many questions as possible during the webinar.

We look forward to you joining us.

This webinar is free of charge.

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Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.