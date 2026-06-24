Webinar

U.S. Public Finance Credit Spotlight: Higher Education Medians

Virtual

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Summary

As part of our efforts to deliver timely insights on the rapidly evolving municipal market, the USPF Credit Spotlight webinar series provides updates on credit conditions across sectors and highlights our latest research and perspectives.

Please join experienced members of our Higher Education team as they discuss the fiscal 2025 higher education medians for public and private colleges and universities.

We will provide financial and operational results, as well as a mid-year sector update. The median articles will be published in advance of the webinar.

Speakers:
Vicky Stavropoulos, Senior Analyst
Stefan Turcic, Senior Analyst
Jessica Wood, Managing Director and Sector Lead

Moderator:
Laura Macdonald, Managing Director and Analytical Manager

Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page.  We will do our best to answer as many as possible.

 

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