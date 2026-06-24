U.S. Public Finance Credit Spotlight: Higher Education Medians

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Webinar
Virtual
As part of our efforts to deliver timely insights on the rapidly evolving municipal market, the USPF Credit Spotlight webinar series provides updates on credit conditions across sectors and highlights our latest research and perspectives.
Please join experienced members of our Higher Education team as they discuss the fiscal 2025 higher education medians for public and private colleges and universities.
We will provide financial and operational results, as well as a mid-year sector update. The median articles will be published in advance of the webinar.
Speakers:
Vicky Stavropoulos, Senior Analyst
Stefan Turcic, Senior Analyst
Jessica Wood, Managing Director and Sector Lead
Moderator:
Laura Macdonald, Managing Director and Analytical Manager
Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page. We will do our best to answer as many as possible.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team