U.S. Public Finance Credit Spotlight: Higher Education Medians

As part of our efforts to deliver timely insights on the rapidly evolving municipal market, the USPF Credit Spotlight webinar series provides updates on credit conditions across sectors and highlights our latest research and perspectives.

Please join experienced members of our Higher Education team as they discuss the fiscal 2025 higher education medians for public and private colleges and universities.

We will provide financial and operational results, as well as a mid-year sector update. The median articles will be published in advance of the webinar.