U.S. Not-For-Profit Acute Healthcare - 2025 Medians & Sector Update

As part of our efforts to deliver timely insights on the rapidly evolving municipal market, the USPF Credit Spotlight webinar series provides updates on credit conditions across sectors and highlights our latest research and perspectives.

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts from the U.S. Not-For-Profit Healthcare team for a live interactive webinar to discuss their 2025 financial median reports for the acute healthcare sector. In addition to providing an overview of the 2025 median reports, analysts will provide a mid-year sector update, as well as considerations for the remainder of 2026 and factors we are monitoring heading into 2027. We will publish our median reports prior to the webinar.

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