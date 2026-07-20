U.S. Not-For-Profit Acute Healthcare - 2025 Medians & Sector Update

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
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Featured Products
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Events
Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Webinar
Virtual
As part of our efforts to deliver timely insights on the rapidly evolving municipal market, the USPF Credit Spotlight webinar series provides updates on credit conditions across sectors and highlights our latest research and perspectives.
Join S&P Global Ratings analysts from the U.S. Not-For-Profit Healthcare team for a live interactive webinar to discuss their 2025 financial median reports for the acute healthcare sector. In addition to providing an overview of the 2025 median reports, analysts will provide a mid-year sector update, as well as considerations for the remainder of 2026 and factors we are monitoring heading into 2027. We will publish our median reports prior to the webinar.
Key Topics:
S&P Speakers:
Suzie Desai, Managing Director & Sector Lead, U.S. Not-For-Profit Healthcare
Khushi Sutaria, Associate Director
Concy Richards, Senior Analyst
Moderator:
Stephen Infranco, Managing Director & Analytic Manager, U.S. Not-For-Profit Healthcare
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team