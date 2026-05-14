Webinar

U.S. Public Finance Credit Spotlight: Cyber Risk

Virtual

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Escalating Cyber Risks in Public Finance: Navigating Geopolitical Risks, AI, and Third-Party Threats

Join S&P Global Ratings expert public finance analysts for a live interactive webinar on how evolving cyber threats—including geopolitical tensions, advances in AI, and increasing third-party risks—are shaping the cyber insurance and public finance credit landscape in a rapidly changing risk environment. 

We are delighted to welcome our guest speaker, Randy Rose, Vice President of Security Operations and Intelligence, Center for Internet Security, to the virtual stage!

Key Topics of Discussion:

  • Cyber Risk Insurance 
  • Public Power and Water Utilities
  • Not-for-Profit Healthcare
  • Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the recording to watch anytime.
  • Have questions? Share them on the registration page—your input helps shape the discussion.
  • Free to attend. Feel free to share with colleagues interested in Cyber Risk.

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