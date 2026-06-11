Webinar

U.S. Public Finance Credit Spotlight: Charter Schools Medians

Virtual

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Summary

As part of our efforts to deliver timely insights on the rapidly evolving municipal market, the USPF Credit Spotlight webinar series provides updates on credit conditions across sectors and highlights our latest research and perspectives.

We invite you to join us on Thursday, June 18th at 2:00 pm EDT for a live interactive webinar on the Charter School sector, during which experienced analysts will discuss our Fiscal 2025 median data and share perspectives on the current state of the sector, including what we’re watching through the rest of 2026. We will publish our Fiscal 2025 median report prior to the webinar.

Key Topics:

  • State funding for charter schools
  • Fiscal 2025 enrollment and financial medians
  • What might shift the charter school landscape longer term
  • What we are watching

Speakers:
John Miceli, Senior Analyst
Mallie Lange, Senior Analyst
Jessica Wood, Managing Director and Sector Lead

Host:
Luke Gildner, Managing Director and Analytical Manager

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