U.S. Bank Matters

With second-quarter earnings concluded, senior analysts from the Financial Institutions team will share their expert views on key considerations for U.S. banks following these results.



Focus topics will include our views on whether the banking sector is at or near peak performance, abetted by record volumes in the capital markets, the durability of earnings trends, potential changes in regulations, and our forward-looking views on banks' expected capital ratios in the current regulatory environment. Additionally, participants will discuss expectations for banking industry revenue and earnings drivers in 2026, summarize key credit trends, and opine on salient risks for the banking industry.

Key discussion topics: