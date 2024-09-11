U.S. Bank Matters

Summary
With second-quarter earnings concluded, senior analysts from the Financial Institutions team will share their expert views on key considerations for U.S. banks following these results.
Focus topics will include our views on whether the banking sector is at or near peak performance, abetted by record volumes in the capital markets, the durability of earnings trends, potential changes in regulations, and our forward-looking views on banks' expected capital ratios in the current regulatory environment. Additionally, participants will discuss expectations for banking industry revenue and earnings drivers in 2026, summarize key credit trends, and opine on salient risks for the banking industry.
Key discussion topics:
- Capital ratios post stress tests
- Capital markets impact on earnings
- Rising NDFI exposures
- Credit quality trends
- Funding and liquidity
Speakers:
Devi Aurora, Managing Director & Analytical Manager
Brendan Browne, Managing Director & Sector Lead
Stuart Plesser, Managing Director & Sector Lead
Robert Hansen, Director & Lead Analyst
Nick Wetzel, Director & Lead Analyst
Host:
Jeff Sexton, Senior Director, Communications
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team