U.S. Bank Matters

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
With first-quarter earnings concluded, senior analysts from the Financial Institutions team will share their expert views on key considerations for U.S. banks following these results.
Focus topics will include our views on what the Basel 3 capital re-proposal means for banks, and updates on bank exposures to private credit. Additionally, participants will discuss expectations for banking industry revenue and earnings drivers in 2026, summarize key credit trends, and opine on salient risks for the banking industry.
Key discussion topics:
Speakers:
Devi Aurora, Managing Director & Analytical Manager
Brendan Browne, Managing Director & Sector Lead
Stuart Plesser, Managing Director & Sector Lead
Robert Hansen, Director & Lead Analyst
Nick Wetzel, Director & Lead Analyst
Host:
Jeff Sexton, Senior Director, Communications
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team