U.S. Bank Matters

With first-quarter earnings concluded, senior analysts from the Financial Institutions team will share their expert views on key considerations for U.S. banks following these results.

Focus topics will include our views on what the Basel 3 capital re-proposal means for banks, and updates on bank exposures to private credit. Additionally, participants will discuss expectations for banking industry revenue and earnings drivers in 2026, summarize key credit trends, and opine on salient risks for the banking industry.

Key discussion topics: