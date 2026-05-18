U.K. RMBS Criteria Supplement Update

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading RMBS analysts for a live interactive webinar on our recent update to our U.K. RMBS Criteria Supplement.



Key discussion points:

Details of changes to our approach to WAFF, WALS and Cash Flow Modeling

Analytical background to the changes

Expected impact of the changes

Speaker:

Alastair Bigley, Managing Director. EMEA RMBS



Moderator:

Arnaud Checconi, Director, EMEA RMBS

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.