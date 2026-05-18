U.K. RMBS Criteria Supplement Update

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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading RMBS analysts for a live interactive webinar on our recent update to our U.K. RMBS Criteria Supplement.
Key discussion points:
Speaker:
Alastair Bigley, Managing Director. EMEA RMBS
Moderator:
Arnaud Checconi, Director, EMEA RMBS
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.