Webinar

The Ratings Implications of Paramount's Proposed Capital Structure

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings sector lead Naveen Sarma for a live interactive webinar on the Ratings Implications of Paramount's Proposed Capital Structure.

Speaker (Host):
Naveen Sarma, Managing Director and Sector Lead, Media and Telecom, North America

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