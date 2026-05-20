S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings sector lead Naveen Sarma for a live interactive webinar on the Ratings Implications of Paramount's Proposed Capital Structure.
Speaker (Host):
Naveen Sarma, Managing Director and Sector Lead, Media and Telecom, North America
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team