Stiffening Headwinds To Test The Resilience Of Asian Automakers

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, May 28, where they will discuss the global and regional auto markets outlook, as well as the credit trends of rated issuers amid rising geopolitical tensions.



Key discussion topics include:

Outlook on the global light vehicle market over the next 12-24 months

Electrification scenario update for key markets

Impact of the Middle East conflict

Rating trends of Asian auto firms

Speakers:

Vittoria Ferraris, Managing Director, Corporate Ratings, EMEA Autos

Claire Yuan, Director, Corporate Ratings, China Autos

Stephen Chan, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, China Autos

Yuta Misumi, Director, Corporate Ratings, Japan Autos

Satoshi Tanaka, Senior Analyst, Corporate Ratings, Japan Autos

Jeremy Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, Korea Autos

Anshuman Bharati, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, India Autos



Moderator:

Hiroki Shibata, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings, Japan



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.