Stiffening Headwinds To Test The Resilience Of Asian Automakers

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, May 28, where they will discuss the global and regional auto markets outlook, as well as the credit trends of rated issuers amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Key discussion topics include:
- Outlook on the global light vehicle market over the next 12-24 months
- Electrification scenario update for key markets
- Impact of the Middle East conflict
- Rating trends of Asian auto firms
Speakers:
Vittoria Ferraris, Managing Director, Corporate Ratings, EMEA Autos
Claire Yuan, Director, Corporate Ratings, China Autos
Stephen Chan, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, China Autos
Yuta Misumi, Director, Corporate Ratings, Japan Autos
Satoshi Tanaka, Senior Analyst, Corporate Ratings, Japan Autos
Jeremy Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, Korea Autos
Anshuman Bharati, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, India Autos
Moderator:
Hiroki Shibata, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings, Japan
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.