Second Quarter U.S. Insurance Webinar

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior insurance credit analysts for an in-depth discussion of the second-quarter 2026 earnings season, including key credit trends and sector outlooks across the insurance industry.
Key discussion points:
- Life Insurance
- Property/Casualty Insurance
Speakers:
Katilyn Pulcher, Associate Director
Patricia Kwan, Director
Moderator:
Carmi Margalit, Managing Director and Life Sector Lead
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team