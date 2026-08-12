Webinar

Second Quarter U.S. Insurance Webinar

Virtual

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior insurance credit analysts for an in-depth discussion of the second-quarter 2026 earnings season, including key credit trends and sector outlooks across the insurance industry.

Key discussion points:

  • Life Insurance
  • Property/Casualty Insurance

Speakers:
Katilyn Pulcher, Associate Director
Patricia Kwan, Director

Moderator:
Carmi Margalit, Managing Director and Life Sector Lead 

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