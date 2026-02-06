Webinar

A Closer Look At S&P's 'BBB-'Rating On Well Link Life Insurance

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Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, June 2, where they will discuss the rationale behind Well Link Life Insurance's 'BBB-' rating.

Key discussion points include:

  • Key credit factors underpinning our 'BBB-' ratings and stable outlook on Well Link Life Insurance.
  • Our upside and downside triggers for the company.
  • Hong Kong life industry updates and peer comparison with other Hong Kong life insurers.

Speaker:

Judy Chen, Associate Director, Insurance Ratings

Moderator:

Emily Yi, Director & Lead Analyst, Financial Services Ratings

This webinar is free of charge.

Register Now

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Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.