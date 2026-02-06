A Closer Look At S&P's 'BBB-'Rating On Well Link Life Insurance

S&P Global Offerings
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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, June 2, where they will discuss the rationale behind Well Link Life Insurance's 'BBB-' rating.
Key discussion points include:
Speaker:
Judy Chen, Associate Director, Insurance Ratings
Moderator:
Emily Yi, Director & Lead Analyst, Financial Services Ratings
This webinar is free of charge.