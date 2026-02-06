A Closer Look At S&P's 'BBB-'Rating On Well Link Life Insurance

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, June 2, where they will discuss the rationale behind Well Link Life Insurance's 'BBB-' rating.

Key discussion points include:

Key credit factors underpinning our 'BBB-' ratings and stable outlook on Well Link Life Insurance.

Our upside and downside triggers for the company.

Hong Kong life industry updates and peer comparison with other Hong Kong life insurers.

Speaker:



Judy Chen, Associate Director, Insurance Ratings

Moderator:

Emily Yi, Director & Lead Analyst, Financial Services Ratings

This webinar is free of charge.