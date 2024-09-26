New Zealand Council Rate Caps And Reforms: Shake-Up Or Shakedown?

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, April 1, where they will discuss potential rating impacts of forthcoming reforms to the New Zealand local council sector.



Key discussion topics will include:

How might the implementation of rate caps affect councils’ and the LGFA’s credit ratings?

How have council rate caps been implemented in Australia, and how do they differ from New Zealand?

What are S&P's latest views on the Local Water Done Well reforms?

What other central government reforms are on the radar?

How does the council sector's debt and deficits compare to international peers?

What is our outlook for the New Zealand economy and sovereign credit rating?

Speakers:

Anthony Walker, Director, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings

Deriek Pijls, Senior Analyst, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings

Frank Dunne, Senior Analyst, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings



Moderator:

Martin Foo, Director, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.