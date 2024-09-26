New Zealand Council Rate Caps And Reforms: Shake-Up Or Shakedown?

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Events
Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, April 1, where they will discuss potential rating impacts of forthcoming reforms to the New Zealand local council sector.
Key discussion topics will include:
Speakers:
Anthony Walker, Director, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings
Deriek Pijls, Senior Analyst, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings
Frank Dunne, Senior Analyst, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings
Moderator:
Martin Foo, Director, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.