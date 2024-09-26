Navigating LGFV Commercialization: Key Deadlines, Government Influence, and Regulatory Trends

Please join S&P Global Ratings for a live interactive webinar on Friday, July 10, where they will discuss the transition path for local government financing vehicles ('LGFV') from pure financing platforms to commercial-run state-owned enterprises.

Key discussion topics include:

How might the commercialization of LGFVs affect their ties with government owners?

What challenges do LGFVs face on their path to commercialization?

How have LGFVs managed their financing amid tightening regulations?

What are local governments’ options to execute large capital programs going forward?

Speaker:

Ricky Tsang, Director & Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings

Wenyin Huang, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Shanshan Yang, Senior Analyst, Infrastructure Ratings

Moderator:

Christopher Yip, Managing Director & Sector Lead, China Local Government, Infrastructure & Utilities Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

This webinar is free of charge