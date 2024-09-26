Navigating LGFV Commercialization: Key Deadlines, Government Influence, and Regulatory Trends

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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings for a live interactive webinar on Friday, July 10, where they will discuss the transition path for local government financing vehicles ('LGFV') from pure financing platforms to commercial-run state-owned enterprises.
Key discussion topics include:
Speaker:
Ricky Tsang, Director & Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings
Wenyin Huang, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Shanshan Yang, Senior Analyst, Infrastructure Ratings
Moderator:
Christopher Yip, Managing Director & Sector Lead, China Local Government, Infrastructure & Utilities Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
This webinar is free of charge