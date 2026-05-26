Webinar

Multilateral Lending Institutions Sector Updates

Virtual

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading analysts from the Multilateral Institutions and Supranationals team for a live, interactive webinar to discuss the sector’s performance, emergent credit risks and balance sheet developments. 

Speakers Include:
Alexander Ekbom, Managing Director - Sector Lead Multilateral Lending Institutions and Supranationals

Alexis Smith-Juvelis, Director - Multilateral Lending Institutions and Supranationals

Moderator:
Roberto Sifon Arevalo, Managing Director, Chief Analytical Officer, Global Sovereign & MLI Ratings

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If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team

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