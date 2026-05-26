Multilateral Lending Institutions Sector Updates

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading analysts from the Multilateral Institutions and Supranationals team for a live, interactive webinar to discuss the sector’s performance, emergent credit risks and balance sheet developments.
Speakers Include:
Alexander Ekbom, Managing Director - Sector Lead Multilateral Lending Institutions and Supranationals
Alexis Smith-Juvelis, Director - Multilateral Lending Institutions and Supranationals
Moderator:
Roberto Sifon Arevalo, Managing Director, Chief Analytical Officer, Global Sovereign & MLI Ratings
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team