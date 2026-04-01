The Middle East War - In A Downside Scenario, Asia-Pacific Banks Credit Losses Will Spike Higher

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading financial institutions analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, where we will discuss our latest views on the implications of the Middle East War across the 19 banking sectors that we cover across the Asia-Pacific region.

Key discussion points included:

Base case vs downside case - how strong are bank buffers?

How much could credit losses increase by in a downside scenario?

Which Asia-Pacific banking sectors will be most impacted?

Speakers:



Geeta Chugh, Managing Director, Sector Lead, SSEA Financial Institutions Ratings

Ivan Tan, Director, Lead Analyst, SSEA Region, Financial Institutions Ratings



Ming Tan, Director, Lead Analyst, Greater China, Financial Institutions Ratings



Phyllis Liu, Director, Lead Analyst, Hong Kong, Financial Institutions Ratings



Kensuke Sugihara, Managing Director, Financial Services & International Public Finance Ratings

Nico DeLange, Director, Lead Analyst, Pacific, Financial Institutions Ratings

Andy Chang, Senior Director, Financial Services Ratings, Taiwan Ratings Corporation

Moderator:

Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Asia-Pacific Region, Financial Institutions Ratings



This webinar is free of charge.