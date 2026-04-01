The Middle East War - In A Downside Scenario, Asia-Pacific Banks Credit Losses Will Spike Higher

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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading financial institutions analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, where we will discuss our latest views on the implications of the Middle East War across the 19 banking sectors that we cover across the Asia-Pacific region.
Key discussion points included:
Speakers:
Geeta Chugh, Managing Director, Sector Lead, SSEA Financial Institutions Ratings
Ivan Tan, Director, Lead Analyst, SSEA Region, Financial Institutions Ratings
Ming Tan, Director, Lead Analyst, Greater China, Financial Institutions Ratings
Phyllis Liu, Director, Lead Analyst, Hong Kong, Financial Institutions Ratings
Kensuke Sugihara, Managing Director, Financial Services & International Public Finance Ratings
Nico DeLange, Director, Lead Analyst, Pacific, Financial Institutions Ratings
Andy Chang, Senior Director, Financial Services Ratings, Taiwan Ratings Corporation
Moderator:
Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Asia-Pacific Region, Financial Institutions Ratings
This webinar is free of charge.