Mid-Year Outlook On Subnational Governments Outside The U.S.

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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Featured Events
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings' sovereign and public finance analysts for a live interactive webinar, where they will explore the credit quality of local and regional governments outside the U.S.
Key discussion points include:
Speakers:
Felix Ejgel, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Lisa Schineller, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Christopher Yip, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Sovereign & International Public Finance
Michelle Keferstein, Associate Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance
Moderator:
Nora Wittstruck, Managing Director, Chief Analytical Officer, Global Public Finance Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.