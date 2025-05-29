Webinar

Mid-Year Outlook On Subnational Governments Outside The U.S.

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Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings' sovereign and public finance analysts for a live interactive webinar, where they will explore the credit quality of local and regional governments outside the U.S.
  
Key discussion points include:

  • Generally stable outlook, but elevated borrowing needs and higher interest rates exert pressure 
  • Geopolitical and institutional risks are stubbornly high
  • China governments' asset revitalization and monetization
  • Key credit trends for subnational governments in Canada, Australia, Argentina and Europe


Speakers:
Felix Ejgel, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Lisa Schineller, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Christopher Yip, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Sovereign & International Public Finance
Michelle Keferstein, Associate Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance

Moderator:
Nora Wittstruck, Managing Director, Chief Analytical Officer, Global Public Finance Ratings
  
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
  
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
  
This webinar is free of charge.

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Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.