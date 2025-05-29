Mid-Year Outlook On Subnational Governments Outside The U.S.

Please join S&P Global Ratings' sovereign and public finance analysts for a live interactive webinar, where they will explore the credit quality of local and regional governments outside the U.S.



Key discussion points include:

Generally stable outlook, but elevated borrowing needs and higher interest rates exert pressure

Geopolitical and institutional risks are stubbornly high

China governments' asset revitalization and monetization

Key credit trends for subnational governments in Canada, Australia, Argentina and Europe



Speakers:

Felix Ejgel, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Lisa Schineller, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Christopher Yip, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Sovereign & International Public Finance

Michelle Keferstein, Associate Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance



Moderator:

Nora Wittstruck, Managing Director, Chief Analytical Officer, Global Public Finance Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.