Webinar

Key Rationale Behind S&P's Assignment of 'A-' Rating On Hanwha Aerospace's Proposed Issuance

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Summary

 

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, July 16, where they will provide the rationale behind the 'A-' issuer and proposed bond issue ratings assignment on Korea's defense contractor Hanwha Aerospace. 

Key discussion topics include:

  • Key credit factors behind our 'A-' ratings and stable outlook on Hanwha Aerospace
  • Our view about Hanwha Aerospace's operating outlook
  • Likelihood of extraordinary government support on Hanwha Aerosapce

Speaker:
Jeremy Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:
Andy Liu, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.

This webinar is free of charge.
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