Key Rationale Behind S&P's Assignment of 'A-' Rating On Hanwha Aerospace's Proposed Issuance

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Emerging and Established Risks
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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
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Webinar
Live Webinar
Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, July 16, where they will provide the rationale behind the 'A-' issuer and proposed bond issue ratings assignment on Korea's defense contractor Hanwha Aerospace.
Key discussion topics include: