Key Rationale Behind S&P's Assignment of 'A-' Rating On Hanwha Aerospace's Proposed Issuance

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, July 16, where they will provide the rationale behind the 'A-' issuer and proposed bond issue ratings assignment on Korea's defense contractor Hanwha Aerospace.



Key discussion topics include:

Key credit factors behind our 'A-' ratings and stable outlook on Hanwha Aerospace

Our view about Hanwha Aerospace's operating outlook

Likelihood of extraordinary government support on Hanwha Aerosapce



Speaker:

Jeremy Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Andy Liu, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.