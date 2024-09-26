Japan's Corporate Outlook: Growth Appetite Amid Rising Geopolitical Risks

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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, 9 April, where they will discuss the credit implications of aggressive growth investments amid rising geopolitical risks for Japanese corporates.
Key discussion topics will include:
Speakers:
Makiko Yoshimura, Director, Corporate Ratings
Hiroyuki Nishikawa, Director, Corporate Ratings
Yuta Misumi, Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Hiroki Shibata, Managing Director and Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.