Japan's Corporate Outlook: Growth Appetite Amid Rising Geopolitical Risks

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, 9 April, where they will discuss the credit implications of aggressive growth investments amid rising geopolitical risks for Japanese corporates.



Key discussion topics will include:

Heightened Uncertainties: Rising energy costs, U.S. policy shifts, and Japan‑China ties adding uncertainty to the performance outlook for Japanese corporates

Credit Resilience Tested: Aggressive growth strategies (capex, M&A, shareholder returns) will challenge companies’ credit strength

Diversified Funding Supports Stability: Expanded funding sources and manageable BoJ rate hikes support financial stability

Key Sectors in Focus: Automobiles, utilities, and general trading and investment companies

Speakers:

Makiko Yoshimura, Director, Corporate Ratings

Hiroyuki Nishikawa, Director, Corporate Ratings

Yuta Misumi, Director, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Hiroki Shibata, Managing Director and Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.