S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, July 22, where they discussed the Japan Insurance Sector Trends.



Key discussion points will included:

How do we view sales of strategic equities?

What factors drive M&A of Japanese insurers?

Is a rising domestic interest rate positive or negative?





Speakers:

Toshiko Sekine, Director, Financial Services and International Public Finance Ratings

Koshiro Emura, Associate Director, Financial Services and International Public Finance Ratings

Moderator:

Kiyoko Ohora, Managing Director, Financial Services and International Public Finance Ratings