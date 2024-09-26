Webinar

Japan Insurance Sector Trends

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Summary

 

S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, July 22, where they discussed the Japan Insurance Sector Trends. 


Key discussion points will included:

  • How do we view sales of strategic equities?
  • What factors drive M&A of Japanese insurers?
  • Is a rising domestic interest rate positive or negative?



Speakers:
Toshiko Sekine, Director, Financial Services and International Public Finance Ratings
Koshiro Emura, Associate Director, Financial Services and International Public Finance Ratings

Moderator:
Kiyoko Ohora, Managing Director, Financial Services and International Public Finance Ratings

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