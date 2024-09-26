S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
On Demand
S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, July 22, where they discussed the Japan Insurance Sector Trends.
Key discussion points will included:
Speakers:
Toshiko Sekine, Director, Financial Services and International Public Finance Ratings
Koshiro Emura, Associate Director, Financial Services and International Public Finance Ratings
Moderator:
Kiyoko Ohora, Managing Director, Financial Services and International Public Finance Ratings