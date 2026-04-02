Iran War and Oil Volatility: EMEA Corporate Credit Impact and Opportunities

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading key sector analysts for a live interactive webinar on the Iran Conflict and its potential credit implications.

The escalating situation involving Iran and the resulting volatility in European oil and gas prices is driving increased credit differentiation across corporate sectors. Our analysts will identify the sectors most affected and explain why sector selection and balance sheet resilience matter more than ever.





Key discussion points include:

Oil & Gas: Geography matters

Airlines: Vulnerable if fuel prices remain higher for longer

Chemicals: Spillover effects can put further strain on credit quality

Consumer Goods and Retailers: Passing on the pain or absorbing it

Leveraged Finance: Vulnerable pockets and refinancing risks

Middle East Conflict And Its Regional Credit Implications: Stress points and spillovers



Speakers:

Simon Redmond, Managing Director, Sector Lead Oil & Gas

Rachel Gerrish, Managing Director, Sector Lead Airlines & Transportation

Renato Panichi, Managing Director, Sector Lead Chemicals & Industrials

Raam Ratnam, Managing Director, Sector Lead Retail & Consumer Goods

Hina Shoeb, Managing Director, Head of Analytics; Cross Practice Ratings, KSA

Patrick Janssen, Director, EMEA Leveraged Finance



Moderator:

Tobias Mock, Managing Director, Sector Lead DACH Corporates



This webinar replay is free of charge.

