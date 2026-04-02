Webinar

Iran War and Oil Volatility: EMEA Corporate Credit Impact and Opportunities

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Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading key sector analysts for a live interactive webinar on the Iran Conflict and its potential credit implications. 
The escalating situation involving Iran and the resulting volatility in European oil and gas prices is driving increased credit differentiation across corporate sectors. Our analysts will identify the sectors most affected and explain why sector selection and balance sheet resilience matter more than ever. 

 
Key discussion points include:

  • Oil & Gas: Geography matters
  • Airlines: Vulnerable if fuel prices remain higher for longer
  • Chemicals: Spillover effects can put further strain on credit quality
  • Consumer Goods and Retailers: Passing on the pain or absorbing it
  • Leveraged Finance: Vulnerable pockets and refinancing risks
  • Middle East Conflict And Its Regional Credit Implications: Stress points and spillovers


Speakers:
Simon Redmond, Managing Director, Sector Lead Oil & Gas
Rachel Gerrish, Managing Director, Sector Lead Airlines & Transportation
Renato Panichi, Managing Director, Sector Lead Chemicals & Industrials
Raam Ratnam, Managing Director, Sector Lead Retail & Consumer Goods
Hina Shoeb, Managing Director, Head of Analytics; Cross Practice Ratings, KSA
Patrick Janssen, Director, EMEA Leveraged Finance
  
Moderator:
Tobias Mock, Managing Director, Sector Lead DACH Corporates

  
This webinar replay is free of charge.

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