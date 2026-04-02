Iran War and Oil Volatility: EMEA Corporate Credit Impact and Opportunities

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings leading key sector analysts for a live interactive webinar on the Iran Conflict and its potential credit implications.
The escalating situation involving Iran and the resulting volatility in European oil and gas prices is driving increased credit differentiation across corporate sectors. Our analysts will identify the sectors most affected and explain why sector selection and balance sheet resilience matter more than ever.
Key discussion points include:
Speakers:
Simon Redmond, Managing Director, Sector Lead Oil & Gas
Rachel Gerrish, Managing Director, Sector Lead Airlines & Transportation
Renato Panichi, Managing Director, Sector Lead Chemicals & Industrials
Raam Ratnam, Managing Director, Sector Lead Retail & Consumer Goods
Hina Shoeb, Managing Director, Head of Analytics; Cross Practice Ratings, KSA
Patrick Janssen, Director, EMEA Leveraged Finance
Moderator:
Tobias Mock, Managing Director, Sector Lead DACH Corporates
This webinar replay is free of charge.