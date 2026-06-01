Insurers In China, Korea & Taiwan: Navigating Investment Risks And Evolving Regulation

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, where they will share credit opinions on how insurers in China, Korea and Taiwan are navigating investment risks and evolving.

Key discussion points include:

What is driving the major shifts in insurer asset allocation strategies?

To what extent are insurers exposed to risks within alternative investments?

How prepared are insurers to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape?

Speaker:



WenWen Chen, Director & Lead Analyst,​ Insurance Ratings

Serene Hsieh, Director & Lead Analyst, Financial Services Ratings

Emily Yi, Director & Lead Analyst, Financial Services Ratings

Moderator:

Philip Chung, Managing Director & ​Sector Lead, ​Insurance Ratings

This webinar is free of charge.