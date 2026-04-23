Insurance In Focus: Data Centres, Private Credit & German Private Pension Reform

Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading insurance analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Wednesday, April 29 at 3:30 p.m. BST / 4:30 p.m. CEST. In this session, our experts will explore several key growth themes shaping the European insurance landscape, including:

The growth of hyperscale data centres and the resulting implications for insurance demand

Rising exposure of EU‑based insurers and reinsurers to private credit

How Germany’s private pension reform may affect life insurers versus banks

The session will feature a live Q&A, allowing participants to engage directly with our analysts. Questions can be submitted in advance during registration.