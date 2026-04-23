Webinar

Insurance In Focus: Data Centres, Private Credit & German Private Pension Reform

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading insurance analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Wednesday, April 29 at 3:30 p.m. BST / 4:30 p.m. CEST. In this session, our experts will explore several key growth themes shaping the European insurance landscape, including:

  • The growth of hyperscale data centres and the resulting implications for insurance demand
  • Rising exposure of EU‑based insurers and reinsurers to private credit
  • How Germany’s private pension reform may affect life insurers versus banks     

The session will feature a live Q&A, allowing participants to engage directly with our analysts. Questions can be submitted in advance during registration.

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Speakers:
Johannes Bender, Director and Lead Analyst
Charles-Marie Delpuech, Director
Volker Kudszus, Managing Director & Sector Lead

Moderator: 
Maria Sannikov, Rating Analyst

       

Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.

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