Insurance In Focus: Data Centres, Private Credit & German Private Pension Reform

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading insurance analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Wednesday, April 29 at 3:30 p.m. BST / 4:30 p.m. CEST. In this session, our experts will explore several key growth themes shaping the European insurance landscape, including:
The session will feature a live Q&A, allowing participants to engage directly with our analysts. Questions can be submitted in advance during registration.
Speakers:
Johannes Bender, Director and Lead Analyst
Charles-Marie Delpuech, Director
Volker Kudszus, Managing Director & Sector Lead
Moderator:
Maria Sannikov, Rating Analyst
Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.