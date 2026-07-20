Webinar

Insurance In Focus: European Mid-year Outlook 2026

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Summary

Join S&P Global Ratings' leading insurance analysts for a live interactive webinar on the 2026 mid-year outlook for European insurance, expectations for the major European life and non-life markets, and analysis of U.K. BPA writers' private credit exposure.
 

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Speakers:
Volker Kudszus, Managing Director & Sector Lead
Johannes Bender, Director & Lead Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard, Director
Andreas Lundgren Harell, Director
Laura Jimenez, Senior Analyst 

Moderator: 
Maria Sannikov, Senior Analyst

       

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