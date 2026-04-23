Insurance In Focus: Global Multiline Insurers' Outlook And Private Markets

Please join S&P Global Ratings' financial services analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. BST / 4:00 p.m. CEST, where they will cover the performance and outlook of global multiline insurers, and the growing role and interconnectedness of private markets within the European financial institutions.



The session will feature a live Q&A, allowing participants to engage directly with our analysts. Questions can be submitted in advance during registration.