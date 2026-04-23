Insurance In Focus: U.S. Private Credit Exposure and Capital Model Comparisons

S&P Global Offerings
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Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading insurance analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Tuesday, May 19 at 3:00 p.m. BST / 4:00 p.m. CEST. In this session, our experts will explore U.S. life insurers' exposure to private credit, share recent stress test findings, and compare our insurer risk-based capital model with Solvency II.
Speakers:
Charles-Marie Delpuech, Director
Carmi Margalit, Managing Director, Sector Lead U.S. Life Insurance
Moderator:
Volker Kudszus, Managing Director & Sector Lead
Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.