Webinar

Insurance In Focus: U.S. Private Credit Exposure and Capital Model Comparisons

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading insurance analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Tuesday, May 19 at 3:00 p.m. BST / 4:00 p.m. CEST. In this session, our experts will explore U.S. life insurers' exposure to private credit, share recent stress test findings, and compare our insurer risk-based capital model with Solvency II. 

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Speakers:
Charles-Marie Delpuech, Director
Carmi Margalit, Managing Director, Sector Lead U.S. Life Insurance

Moderator: 
Volker Kudszus, Managing Director & Sector Lead

       

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