Webinar

Inside European Private Debt Markets: How Software and Services Companies Navigate the AI Journey

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Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings' Corporate sector leads for a live interactive webinar exploring how AI trends are reshaping European software and business services borrowers in the leveraged finance market.
What are the implications for private debt markets? During the first half of the year, risks related to AI disruption have unsettled financial markets, with significant impacts on leveraged finance - especially among borrowers in the software and services sectors. In addition, we will share valuable insights into recent developments in private debt markets, highlighting how these dynamics are influencing funding options and risk profiles for leveraged borrowers.

  
Key discussion points:

  • Private Debt Deep Dive: Assessing risks within our private debt borrower universe.
  • AI Disruption Risks: Analyzing the impact on European software and services companies
  • Additional factors shaping the landscape for Leveraged Finance borrowers


Speakers:
Rachel Gerrish, Managing Director, Sector Lead Business Services & Transportation
Mark Habib, Managing Director, Sector Lead Technology & Telecom
Patrick Janssen, Director, Leveraged Finance & Private Debt
    
Moderator:
Tobias Mock, Managing Director, Sector Lead DACH Corporates

 
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.

This webinar is free of charge.
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Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.