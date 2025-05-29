Inside European Private Debt Markets: How Software and Services Companies Navigate the AI Journey

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Featured Topics
Featured Products
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Events
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Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings' Corporate sector leads for a live interactive webinar exploring how AI trends are reshaping European software and business services borrowers in the leveraged finance market.
What are the implications for private debt markets? During the first half of the year, risks related to AI disruption have unsettled financial markets, with significant impacts on leveraged finance - especially among borrowers in the software and services sectors. In addition, we will share valuable insights into recent developments in private debt markets, highlighting how these dynamics are influencing funding options and risk profiles for leveraged borrowers.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Rachel Gerrish, Managing Director, Sector Lead Business Services & Transportation
Mark Habib, Managing Director, Sector Lead Technology & Telecom
Patrick Janssen, Director, Leveraged Finance & Private Debt
Moderator:
Tobias Mock, Managing Director, Sector Lead DACH Corporates