Indonesia Credit Spotlight: Middle East, Fiscal & Danantara

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, April 30, where they will discuss the outlook for the Indonesian economy, the sovereign, corporates, banks, and how Danantara is shaping the SOE sector.



Key discussion topics included:

What are our latest views on Indonesia’s economy, and how exposed is it to the Middle East conflict?

Indonesia’s sovereign ratings: Impact of the Middle East war

How do we see Indonesian banks faring?

Which sectors are more exposed to an energy shock?

How is Danantara shaping Indonesian state-owned enterprises?

Speakers:

Vishrut Rana, Senior Economist

Rain Yin, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Ivan Tan, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings

Ker Liang Chan, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Abhishek Dangra, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.