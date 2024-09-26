Indonesia Credit Spotlight: Middle East, Fiscal & Danantara

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Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, April 30, where they will discuss the outlook for the Indonesian economy, the sovereign, corporates, banks, and how Danantara is shaping the SOE sector.
Key discussion topics included:
Speakers:
Vishrut Rana, Senior Economist
Rain Yin, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Ivan Tan, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
Ker Liang Chan, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Abhishek Dangra, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.