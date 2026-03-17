Webinar

Impact Of Middle East War On Dubai Residential Real Estate

Virtual

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Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, March 25, covering the impact of the Middle East war on Dubai’s residential real estate market, with a focus on our rated developers.

Key discussion topics included: 

  • S&P base case on the Middle East war
  • Changes to Dubai residential price & demand
  • Rating impact on Dubai developers
  • Capex and dividend flexibility
  • Developers' liquidity positions

Speakers:
Sapna Jagtiani, Director & Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings
Fares Shweiky, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:
Pierre Gautier, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings
  
This webinar replay is free of charge.

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Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.