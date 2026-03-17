Impact Of Middle East War On Dubai Residential Real Estate

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, March 25, covering the impact of the Middle East war on Dubai’s residential real estate market, with a focus on our rated developers.

Key discussion topics included:

S&P base case on the Middle East war

Changes to Dubai residential price & demand

Rating impact on Dubai developers

Capex and dividend flexibility

Developers' liquidity positions

Speakers:

Sapna Jagtiani, Director & Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings

Fares Shweiky, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:

Pierre Gautier, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings



This webinar replay is free of charge.

