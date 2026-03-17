Impact Of Middle East War On Dubai Residential Real Estate

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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings leading corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, March 25, covering the impact of the Middle East war on Dubai’s residential real estate market, with a focus on our rated developers.
Key discussion topics included:
Speakers:
Sapna Jagtiani, Director & Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings
Fares Shweiky, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Pierre Gautier, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings
This webinar replay is free of charge.