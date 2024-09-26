Webinar

How Resilient Are The Indian Economy, Sovereign, Corporates, And Banks To An Energy Shock?

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Summary

 

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, April 16, where they will discuss the outlook for the Indian economy, the sovereign, corporates and banks.

Key discussion topics include: 

  • How will a scenario of higher energy prices and potential supply disruptions affect the economy, government, banks and corporates
  • Which sectors are more exposed to an energy shock and supply disruptions
  • Why Indian banks are resilient to an energy price shock

Speakers:
Vishrut Rana, Senior Economist
YeeFarn Phua, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Neel Gopalakrishnan, Director, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings
Geeta Chugh, Managing Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
Anshuman Bharati, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings 

Moderator:
Abhishek Dangra, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.

This webinar is free of charge.

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Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.