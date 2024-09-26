How Resilient Are The Indian Economy, Sovereign, Corporates, And Banks To An Energy Shock?

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, April 16, where they will discuss the outlook for the Indian economy, the sovereign, corporates and banks.



Key discussion topics include:

How will a scenario of higher energy prices and potential supply disruptions affect the economy, government, banks and corporates

Which sectors are more exposed to an energy shock and supply disruptions

Why Indian banks are resilient to an energy price shock

Speakers:

Vishrut Rana, Senior Economist

YeeFarn Phua, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Neel Gopalakrishnan, Director, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings

Geeta Chugh, Managing Director, Financial Institutions Ratings

Anshuman Bharati, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Abhishek Dangra, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.