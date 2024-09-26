How Resilient Are The Indian Economy, Sovereign, Corporates, And Banks To An Energy Shock?

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Featured Topics
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Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, April 16, where they will discuss the outlook for the Indian economy, the sovereign, corporates and banks.
Key discussion topics include:
Speakers:
Vishrut Rana, Senior Economist
YeeFarn Phua, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings
Neel Gopalakrishnan, Director, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings
Geeta Chugh, Managing Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
Anshuman Bharati, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Abhishek Dangra, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.