Hong Kong GREs Draft For The City's Northern Metropolis Ambitions

Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, June 11, where they will discuss key highlights on the role of government-related entities and their evolving credit profiles, in the context of the Northern Metropolis (N.M.) development project in Hong Kong.



Key discussion points will include:

How does the N.M. project signal a shift toward government related entity-led infrastructure and public spending?

How do we view the government support on these entities to fulfill their missions?

How will the roles and credit profiles of these entities evolve as primary investment engines?

Speakers:

Ricky Tsang, Director, Corporate Ratings

Kendrew Fung, Associate Director, Infrastructure Ratings

Moderator:

Christopher Yip, Managing Director, Sector Lead, China Local Government, Infrastructure & Utilities Ratings



Related Article: Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis Ambitions May Transform The City's GREs

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.