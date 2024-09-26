Hong Kong GREs Draft For The City's Northern Metropolis Ambitions

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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, June 11, where they will discuss key highlights on the role of government-related entities and their evolving credit profiles, in the context of the Northern Metropolis (N.M.) development project in Hong Kong.
Key discussion points will include:
Speakers:
Ricky Tsang, Director, Corporate Ratings
Kendrew Fung, Associate Director, Infrastructure Ratings
Moderator:
Christopher Yip, Managing Director, Sector Lead, China Local Government, Infrastructure & Utilities Ratings
Related Article: Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis Ambitions May Transform The City's GREs