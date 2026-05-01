Hong Kong's Property Market Recovery: Credit Implications For Banks And Developers

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Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, May 13, where they will discuss the outlook on Hong Kong's banks and property market, and the credit implications on Hong Kong banks and property companies.
Key discussion points includes:
Speakers:
Edward Chan, Director & Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings
Will Hau, Associate Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
Oscar Chung, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings
This webinar is free of charge.