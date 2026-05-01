Hong Kong's Property Market Recovery: Credit Implications For Banks And Developers

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, May 13, where they will discuss the outlook on Hong Kong's banks and property market, and the credit implications on Hong Kong banks and property companies.

Key discussion points includes:

How sustainable is the recovery of Hong Kong's residential and commercial property markets?

What are the key credit risks for Hong Kong developers and landlords?

How resilient are Hong Kong banks to severe declines in commercial property collateral values?

Is the resilience uniform across all Hong Kong banks, or are certain banks more vulnerable than others?

Speakers:



Edward Chan, Director & Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings

Will Hau, Associate Director, Financial Institutions Ratings

Oscar Chung, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings



This webinar is free of charge.